Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,090 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.95.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

