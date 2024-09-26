Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $268.15 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.84 and a 52 week high of $275.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average is $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.