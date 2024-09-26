Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Short Interest Up 66.6% in September

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Entero Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENTO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Entero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $14.51.
About Entero Therapeutics
