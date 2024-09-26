Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 332,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 156,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,132. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Enveric Biosciences by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 317,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the period. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

