Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $377,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $92.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

