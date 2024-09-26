Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.78% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIGH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,335,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,077,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 607,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,383,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.