Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 64,734 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 480,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.35 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

