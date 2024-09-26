Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYR opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

