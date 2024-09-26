Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.07 Million Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.44% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

