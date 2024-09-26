Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 921,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

