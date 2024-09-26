Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,107 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 81.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 75,577 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $785.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

