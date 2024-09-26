Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.49 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

FSTA opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

