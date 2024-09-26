Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 328,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

