Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Stericycle worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stericycle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

