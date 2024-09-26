Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 461.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS FMAY opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $598.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

