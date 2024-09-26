Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after buying an additional 204,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.