Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on L

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.