Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,845 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Trimble worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Up 1.0 %

TRMB opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.