Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,294 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,294 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Enovis worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 56.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENOV opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENOV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

