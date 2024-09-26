Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 255,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,403 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 565,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 178,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $18.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.