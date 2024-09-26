Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,070 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 999,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,154.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,730 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

