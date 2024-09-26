Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,208 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,412.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

