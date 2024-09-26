Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,981 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.62. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

