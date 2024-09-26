Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,908 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

