Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.
