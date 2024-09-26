EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,549,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 258,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.76.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

