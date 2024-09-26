Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 31,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,253.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

