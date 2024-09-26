Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $980.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $980.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $891.57.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $881.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,911. Equinix has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $825.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $15,187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,864,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

