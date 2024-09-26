Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.05

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 1786940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.