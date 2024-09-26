Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.63

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $12.80. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Equitable Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

