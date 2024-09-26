Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 384,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,829,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 521,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.