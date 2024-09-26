Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$99.53 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

SIL stock opened at C$13.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.