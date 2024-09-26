Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will earn $8.25 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.