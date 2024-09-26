Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Imperial Oil Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.69.

Shares of IMO opened at C$94.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$72.03 and a 1-year high of C$106.09.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

