Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 26th (ABDP, ACSO, ADT1, AGL, ALLK, AMGN, ANAB, ARGX, ARWR, AURR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 26th:
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
ANGLE (LON:AGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $362.00 target price on the stock.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $585.00 price target on the stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price target on the stock.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Halma (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $214.00 price target on the stock.
iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.
JTC (LON:JTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) target price on the stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.
Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) target price on the stock.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.
M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.
Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.50) price target on the stock.
SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $56.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research. Glj Research currently has a $24.86 price target on the stock.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.
Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.