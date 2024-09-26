Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 26th (ABDP, ACSO, ADT1, AGL, ALLK, AMGN, ANAB, ARGX, ARWR, AURR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 26th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

ANGLE (LON:AGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $362.00 target price on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $585.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $214.00 price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) target price on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $56.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research. Glj Research currently has a $24.86 price target on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock.

