Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 26th (ABDP, ACSO, ADT1, AGL, ALLK, AMGN, ANAB, ARGX, ARWR, AURR)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 26th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

ANGLE (LON:AGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $362.00 target price on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $585.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $214.00 price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) target price on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $56.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research. Glj Research currently has a $24.86 price target on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock.

