Eric M. Sprink Sells 1,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 1,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $51,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,244.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.32. 51,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $704.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

