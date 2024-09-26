Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 343,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 518,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.80 in a report on Monday.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth approximately $54,202,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.