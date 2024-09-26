Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million.
Ero Copper stock opened at C$29.64 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
