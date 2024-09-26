Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the second quarter valued at $2,521,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 74.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

