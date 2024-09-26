Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Esquire Financial makes up 2.5% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Esquire Financial worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Esquire Financial stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.70. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

