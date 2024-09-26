ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.10 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $0.13 to $0.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.06 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.07 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Trading Down 3.9 %

ESS Tech stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.48. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a negative net margin of 982.87%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESS Tech

In other ESS Tech news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.