Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Essent Group worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,203.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,203.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,188 shares of company stock worth $1,094,076 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.