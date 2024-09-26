Estée Lauder Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 24,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 15,679 call options.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.25. 4,774,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,327. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

