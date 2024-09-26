Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Estrella Immunopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLA remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,682. Estrella Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estrella Immunopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

