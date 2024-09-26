Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 16.8%

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) were down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Approximately 33,354,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,737,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Ethernity Networks Stock Down 14.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.