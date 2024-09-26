EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EUDA Health Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUDA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 53,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

