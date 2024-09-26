Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 69.4% in September

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Euro Tech Company Profile

NASDAQ CLWT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

