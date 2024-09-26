European Assets Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.48 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.16) on Thursday. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.23). The stock has a market cap of £311.10 million, a P/E ratio of 857.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Insider Activity at European Assets Trust

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,381.90). 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

