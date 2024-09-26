Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Euroseas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 39,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.36% and a return on equity of 38.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESEA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Euroseas

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.