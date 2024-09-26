Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $219,170.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

